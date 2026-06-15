Nationwide recall issued for saline nasal spray over possible contamination

Beekeeper’s Naturals has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its saline nasal spray due to possible microbial contamination.

Lot #5950, with an expiration date of February 2028, tested above acceptable microbiological limits for yeast and may contain Aspergillus spp.

The recalled product was sold exclusively through Amazon. According to the Food and Drug Administration, those most at risk are people with weakened immune systems or lung disease.

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The contamination could cause serious or life-threatening infections, such as invasive sinusitis and lung infections.

Beekeeper’s Naturals has received four customer reports of adverse reactions potentially linked to the recalled spray.

No other Beekeeper’s Naturals products — including Nasal Spray Max — are affected by this voluntary recall.

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If you have this lot of Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray:

