Kobalt yard tool batteries linked to smoking, sparking in a new recall

If you own a Kobalt yard tool, check the battery before doing yardwork this weekend.

More than 500,000 Kobalt trimmers, blowers, mowers and chainsaws are being recalled because of a fire hazard. Officials say charging the lithium-ion batteries through the tools' USB-C port while the batteries are inserted in the yard power tools can cause the batteries to short-circuit, posing a risk of serious injury from fire.

The recall involves certain tools with 24-volt lithium-ion batteries.

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The manufacturer has received 34 reports of batteries smoking, sparking or catching fire. There have been no reported injuries associated with the hazard.

Consumers should stop charging the batteries immediately and contact the company for a free replacement battery.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

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