Eczema cream recalled over contamination with potentially fatal staph bacteria

Health company Pharmacal is recalling a brand of eczema cream that are contaminated with Staphylococcus bacteria, which can cause potentially fatal infections.

The company is recalling MG217 Multi-symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream, which was sold in 6oz tubes and intended for topical use.

The products were found to be contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus, or staph, which has the potential to cause serious infections like endocarditis, sepsis and pneumonia.

"Patients with weakened immune systems or compromised skin — such as those with wounds, burns, or skin disorders — are at increased risk for serious infections," the FDA warned.

So far, the company hasn't recorded any cases of infection from the contaminated product.

The product can be identified with its UPC, 012277051067, lot code 1024088 and expiration date of November 2026. It was sold across the U.S. at retail, wholesale and online distributors.

The company is directing users to stop using the affected cream and arranging for distributors to return affected stocks.

The FDA recommends that any adverse reactions to the cream be reported on its MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.