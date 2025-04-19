Discontinued teething sticks still at stores despite recall over choking concerns, Gerber says

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a second recall notice about Gerber teething sticks for babies because there are reports that the products, which were discontinued over choking concerns, are still on store shelves.

Gerber announced earlier this year it was going to stop making its "soothe n chew" teething sticks after receiving complaints of choking incidents.

The teething sticks, which had been distributed to nearly every state and Puerto Rico, were subsequently recalled.

But despite the first notice, Gerber and the FDA said Friday there have been recent reports of recalled products still available for sale on some retailer shelves and online.

Consumers are advised not to give their babies or young children the products and instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.