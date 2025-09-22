Item sold at Costco deli recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Fresh ahi wasabi poke sold at Costco stores has been recalled because of potential listeria contamination.

The product was sold in the deli section under the Kirkland Signature brand with a Sept. 22 sell-by date.

Western United Fish Company Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke sold at Costco

The dishes were distributed in the following states:



Alabama

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall was initiated after the supplier of green onions in the dish alerted officials they could be contaminated with listeria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria can cause severe intestinal illness. Those most at risk are pregnant women, newborns, those over 65 years old and people who are immunocompromised.

No illnesses have been reported to be linked to the recalled product, according to the FDA.

Customers are advised to throw the product away and contact Costco for a refund.