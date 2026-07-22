You clipped it, so why didn't you get it? Kroger shoppers say digital coupons aren't working properly

Martha Smith has been a Kroger customer for 53 years. She clips digital coupons, tracks her fuel points and checks her receipt before she leaves the store.

She said she still regularly walks away without the savings she earned.

"If you clip them ... you should get them, but you don't always get that price," Smith said.

Smith said the problem isn't occasional. It's routine.

"80% of the time it doesn't work," Smith said.

Doing everything right — and still coming up short

Smith said she put in the effort to learn Kroger's app and digital rewards system. Before every shopping trip, she checks her fuel point balance so she can spot any discrepancies after checkout.

But she said the technology doesn't always deliver.

"The system has glitches, and somebody that is good with technology needs to work on those glitches because it doesn't work," Smith said.

When discounts or points don't apply, she goes straight to the customer service desk and said she no longer leaves the store before doing so.

"You do have to jump through hoops. They tell you you're gonna get it, but you don't get it. The only way you do get it is by being persistent," Smith said.

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She said the staff has been helpful in correcting the errors. But her frustration is with having to ask in the first place.

"They advertise a price. And if you don't give somebody a price when they go by your parameters of what you need to do, like clipping it, to me, that's false advertising," Smith said.

WATCH: Kroger shoppers say digital coupons aren't working properly

Kroger shoppers say digital coupons aren't working properly

Small amounts, big principle

Smith said the dollar amounts may seem minor, but they're not insignificant.

"$2 doesn't sound like a lot, but after a while it adds up, okay? I'm a person of principle, okay? I got that from my father. It's bad business," Smith said.

She described a recent visit to the customer service desk where multiple customers were in line ahead of her. She said they were all there for the same reason.

"The lady in front of me, she was missing a dollar. I didn't get what I was entitled to ... it was fuel points. And the man behind me was in the line for the same reason," Smith said.

A system that isn't fair for everyone

Smith also raised concerns about shoppers who aren't comfortable with technology. She said Kroger's shift toward app-based savings puts older and less tech-savvy customers at a disadvantage.

"Technology can be overwhelming to people in my age group. So yeah, it's unfair," Smith said.

She also said some customers receive paper coupons in the mail while others don't, even among loyal Kroger cardholders.

"Certainly the people that don't want to do the technology ... if you sign up with your Kroger card and you purchase products at Kroger's and you don't do that technology, those people should automatically get coupons," Smith said.

Other shoppers share the same frustration

Smith is not alone. Other customers have reached out to us with concerns that digital coupons don't always work as expected.

One shopper said, "I have had enough of the game I am made to play to get the lowest price offered to me at Kroger stores."

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Similar complaints have been filed with the Better Business Bureau. One customer wrote, "Customers should not have to consistently monitor their accounts and contact customer service just to receive the rewards they were promised."

Smith said knowing others share her experience is part of why she spoke up.

"I thought this is a way to do something about it. The common person," Smith said.

What Kroger says

We brought Smith's concerns directly to Kroger corporate. In response, a company spokesperson provided the following statement:

"At Kroger we keep prices low every day and strive to accommodate all customers. When a digital coupon or reward offer doesn't apply as expected, our associates are available to help. We also understand that not all customers choose to engage digitally when shopping with retailers. Customers who would like to take advantage of digital coupons and do not have a digital account, can receive the discounted pricing at any customer service desk. Similarly, if there is an issue with fuel points not loading properly, our customer service desk can assist.

Product availability can vary by location due to a variety of factors, but we work hard to keep advertised items in stock and provide alternatives when possible. In many cases, if a customer cannot find a product in the store, our team can help determine whether it can be specially ordered or sourced from another location.

Our goal is to ensure every customer has a positive shopping experience."

How to protect your savings at Kroger

Whether you shop with the app or not, here are steps to make sure you're getting every discount you've earned:

Check your receipt before leaving the store. Verify that every clipped coupon and fuel point offer applied correctly.

Verify that every clipped coupon and fuel point offer applied correctly. Check your fuel point balance before you shop. Knowing your starting balance makes it easier to catch when points don't load after a purchase.

Knowing your starting balance makes it easier to catch when points don't load after a purchase. No digital account? Kroger says you can still receive digital coupon pricing at the customer service desk — no app required.

Kroger says you can still receive digital coupon pricing at the customer service desk — no app required. Fuel points missing? The customer service desk can correct fuel point issues as well.

The customer service desk can correct fuel point issues as well. Not receiving paper coupons? Call Kroger's customer service line and request them.

This article was originally published by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group station in Cincinnati.