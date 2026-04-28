Swindled and silent: 75% of American consumers have felt cheated, but few speak up 

Homeowner Cristyn Cahill said she paid a contractor more than $2,000 to fix a leaky roof, but after handing over the initial deposit, the company never showed.

"After they didn’t return my phone calls, I got a little bit suspicious," Cahill said.

Bombarded by phone calls, William Bezverkov was nearly roped into a fake sweepstakes scam promising him a $2 million check, and $5,000 a week for life.

When scammers told to him send $500 to claim his prize, the alarm bells sounded.

"That little voice in the back of my mind — $5,000 a week for life?" Bezverkov said.

Consumers "getting burned"

Whether they be scams or poor business practices, these run-of-the-mill schemes are widespread. A new study released by LegalShield found that 75% of 2,000 adults surveyed have felt taken advantage of or swindled in everyday consumer situations.



LegalShield provider attorney Rebecca Carter, with the firm Friedman, Framme & Thrush, explains that while older Americans can be more susceptible to certain scams or deceptive practices, all age groups are vulnerable.

"I see very savvy, confident consumers that would say they know better falling for these very realistic scenarios. Because things are getting that much more sophisticated," Carter said.

Common consumer grievances in the marketplace include:



Hidden fees and price hikes (67%)

Service providers who fail to deliver (59%)

Buying fake products or products that never arrive (38%)

Feeling swindled during a major purchase or home renovation (33%)

While some victims like Cahill and Bezverkov speak out, LegalShield found most consumers stay silent, often brushing the incidents off as the cost of doing business.



"There is this kind of a cloud that follows people when they've been a victim, but it's not their fault. Anyone can fall for it," Carter said.

RELATED STORY | More Americans are turning to personal loans to manage debt as expenses rise

Steps to protect your finances

To protect yourself, experts recommend the following:



Keep signed copies of all paperwork

Keep all receipts

Pay with check or with credit card, never with cash

Keep emails that document all communication with a company

When you really need help, Carter said attorneys are there to offer support.

"Having someone on your side personally, even if it's for that emotional support, encouragement, and navigating it is important here," Carter said.

Attorneys say the people on the other end of these situations are counting on victims to stay quiet, but it is almost always worth fighting for your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.