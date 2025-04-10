Social Security Administration’s service cuts could burden millions of seniors

Planned changes by the Social Security Administration that will affect millions of people who rely on the agency's telephone services are facing criticism from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Effective April 14, Social Security beneficiaries will no longer be able to update their bank account information over the phone. Officials stated that this change is part of a broader initiative to reduce fraud.

Currently, individuals can apply and verify their identities over the phone. The new policy requires applicants who cannot verify their identities online to visit a field office to complete their claims in person. The new policy will only apply to those filing for retirement, survivor, or family benefits.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said it will be difficult for many seniors to navigate the changes.

RELATED STORY | House narrowly approves budget blueprint amid angst over spending cuts

"Many seniors and people with disabilities lack internet service, computers or smartphones, or the technological savvy to navigate a multi-step, multi-factor online verification process," the organization said. "Even as SSA is encouraging people to do business online, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making changes to online identity authentication that are triggering system outages and access problems."

Officials say that about 4 million people per year use Social Security's phone service. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says this will lead to longer wait times. Additionally, the organization estimates that 6 million seniors live at least 45 miles from a Social Security office.

"Abruptly eliminating SSA’s phone services for most applications and for direct deposit changes is the opposite of improving government efficiency," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said. "It will be more costly, cause longer delays, and create more burdens for the people who depend on Social Security. SSA should rescind this harmful policy."

Over 72 million Americans receive some sort of Social Security, including those who are retired and those with disabilities. If you're a current Social Security recipient and not looking to change your banking information anytime soon, the changes shouldn't impact you, for now. Currently, Social Security recipients are able to verify their identity over the phone. Going forward, an in-person visit to a field office will be required or the use of an online verification system.

RELATED STORY | Librarians aren't being quiet when it comes to the Trump administration's cuts