Wedding season and graduation parties are filling up calendars — and with every invitation comes the same question: how much should you spend on a gift?

The answer isn't one-size-fits-all, but there are guidelines that can help you celebrate without breaking the bank.

The true cost of attending a wedding

Before you even think about a gift, being a wedding guest is already expensive. A study from The Knot puts the average cost to attend at about $610 — factoring in travel, lodging and clothing on top of a gift for the couple.

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How much to spend on a wedding gift

Wedding site Zola breaks down suggested gift amounts based on your relationship to the couple:

Your Relationship Suggested Gift Amount Coworker or acquaintance $75 – $100 Friend or relative $100 – $150 Immediate family or wedding party $150 – $200

Wedding guest Carolyn Dapper said she applies a similar approach for more casual connections.

"For an acquaintance I would say 50 to $75," Dapper said.

WATCH: Here's your guide to wedding and graduation gifting

How much should you spend on wedding and graduation gifts this season?

Registry or cash?

When it comes to what to buy, Dapper said the registry is her first stop.

But in recent years, some couples have moved away from traditional registries and asked for cash instead. Jackie and Zack McCann requested contributions toward a down payment on their first home.

"It helps us make a dent. It also prevented us from putting meaningless tchotchkes on a registry," the McCanns said.

Not sure what to give? Use a free calculator

If you're still unsure what to spend, The Knot's wedding gift calculator can help. Start by answering a few quick questions:

What is your relationship to the couple?

How formal is the wedding?

Are you bringing a plus one?

Are you traveling for the wedding?

Hit calculate and you'll get a personalized suggested budget — no guesswork required.

How much to spend on graduation gifts

Graduation gifts tend to be more straightforward than wedding gifts — but the right amount still depends on your relationship to the graduate and what type of graduation it is.

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Cash is the most popular option. Dapper said it's her go-to for every graduation.

Before you decide on an amount, consider these factors

Western Union recommends thinking through four key factors before settling on a gift amount:

Relationship to the graduate: A close family member typically warrants a more generous gift than a neighbor or acquaintance.

Your financial situation: Only give what you can comfortably afford. No gift amount is worth straining your own budget.

Local customs and traditions: Gift expectations can vary depending on your community or cultural background.

Type of graduation: High school, college and graduate school milestones each carry different expectations — and generally, the higher the degree, the higher the gift.

According to Shutterfly, a typical cash gift for a high school graduation ranges from $20 to $100, often broken down like this:



Your Relationship Suggested Gift Amount Acquaintances, neighbors, family friends $20 – $50 Close friends, relatives, godparents $50 – $100 Immediate family $100+

College and graduate school graduations typically call for a larger gift. Shutterfly reports a common range of $50 to $200, depending on your closeness to the graduate and your own budget.

The bottom line

None of these are hard and fast rules. Ultimately, it's the thought and effort that mean the most. But setting a gift budget at the start of celebration season is one of the simplest ways to stay on track and avoid overspending, so you don't waste your money.

This article was written by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group station in Cincinnati.