Grocery store apps are changing the way we shop, often saving buyers money

From digital coupons to gas discounts, grocery store apps are quickly becoming a go-to tool for savvy shoppers, and the trend is only growing.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to locals who say apps are now an essential part of their grocery shopping routine.

According to a recent survey, more than half of all consumers now prefer shopping at stores that offer a savings app. And it’s not just tech-savvy users who are taking advantage.

At an Albertsons location in the Las Vegas valley, shopper Yolanda White says her store’s app has become part of her routine.

“The points add up, and whatever I don’t use here, I can use at the gas pump,” she said. “I’ve been surprised when I go to the pump and get $5 or $6 off.”

Personal finance expert Erica Sandberg says apps like these are popular for a reason: they’re simple to use and can add up to significant savings.

“I can see every dollar that I’ve saved,” Sandberg said. “It’s great for financial planning because you have it all right at your fingertips.”

One of the biggest perks: Real-time price comparisons.

For shoppers loyal to certain brands, that can mean big savings across different stores.

“If you always get a certain brand of cereal, you can immediately check the app,” Sandberg explained. “If it’s on sale for $2.99 in one place but $3.99 in another, you can instantly compare.”

In a recent test, a box of Honey Bunches of Oats cereal was $3.99 on the Amazon shopping app, compared to $6.99 in-store at Albertsons—proving that app users can often score a better deal.

However, Sandberg warns that delivery fees can quickly cancel out online savings if you're not careful.

“Apps tend to work best for larger, regular in-store shopping trips,” she said. “Even if you don’t use coupons, you’re still earning points and building discounts for next time.”

Still, not everything translates well to a digital cart. Some shoppers say certain items, like fresh produce, are better picked out in person.

“Usually, the produce, I like to pick out my own,” said Desiree Banks.

“I still like to touch, smell and feel,” added shopper Debbie Cereus. “And I find other things on sale that I probably wouldn’t if I just depended on the app.”

Whether you're scrolling through deals on your phone, placing online orders, or walking the aisles, experts agree there's little downside to using an app as part of your shopping strategy.

This article was written by Shakeria Hawkins for the Scripps News Group in Las Vegas.