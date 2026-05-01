Ford brings back employee pricing ahead of US 250th anniversary

Ford is bringing back its employee pricing promotion, allowing customers to pay below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. This comes as car prices continue to climb, with the average new vehicle costing nearly $50,000.

The deal runs through July 6 and applies to most 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln models.

Ford says the promotion is not aimed at high prices but is meant to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

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“Ford has always believed that American values are more than words—they’re actions,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Model e. “As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, ‘American Value. For American Values‘ is our way of giving back to the people who show up every day: American workers, small business owners, and families who place their trust in Ford.”

New vehicle prices have risen 30% in six years, and the average monthly payment is now $775.

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Ford employee pricing generally reduces the selling price by 3% to 5%, dealerships say. This could reduce the purchase price by nearly $2,000 for many new vehicles.