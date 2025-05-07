Kentucky boy orders 69,000 Dum-Dums for his friends from his mom's phone

A Kentucky mom found herself in a sticky situation after her 8-year-old son ordered thousands of Dum-Dum suckers from Amazon while she let him play on her phone.

Holly LaFavers posted a picture on social media of 30 cases of Dum-Dums on her front porch — each box containing about 2,300 lollipops — after her attempt to stop the delivery was unsuccessful.

She said her son told her he had ordered them to have a carnival with all of his friends. But there was no fun and games once she saw how much it cost.

The sealed boxes were about $130 each, meaning LaFavers owed $4,000 for the order.

At first, Amazon would not let her return the order and others offered to buy some of the cases from her.

"I contact [ed] Amazon as soon as I realized what had happened. They originally told me to reject the delivery and they would refund my money. The driver never knocked or rang the doorbell so now they will not take them back," the post concluded.

Later, she said they finally offered a solution.

“After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are refunding my money,” she said in a social media post.

In an update to Facebook, LaFavers said those who offered to purchase a case have been given the option to get what they "ordered" or have the candies donated to a charity of their choice.

This story was originally published by Erin Rosas with the Scripps News Group in Lexington, Kentucky.