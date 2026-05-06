Need a Mother’s Day perfume? How to find the perfect scent

There are thousands of perfumes on the market, but you only need one for mom. So how do you find the scent that makes sense for mom and for your budget?

Perfume prices range from questionably cheap to brutally expensive — but you don't have to pay an outrageous price for something mom will love.

Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation, points to Victoria's Secret's new Bombshell Bouquet as one example of an accessible option. A 3.4-ounce bottle is $79.95 online. While quality perfume can be costly, for most consumers, it’s a once-a-year purchase.

"Even if it was your go-to signature scent, it could really last you a good year," Levy said. "It's difficult to think in a lot of digits when you're buying a Mother's Day gift, but these are beautiful fragrances, very high quality."

RELATED STORY | Why Mother’s Day beats Valentine’s as the biggest dining holiday

For spring, the big fragrance trends are fruit-forward notes — think berries, melons, and citrus — along with florals like peonies, orange blossoms, and lavender.

For a floral inspired perfume, Levy recommends Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana, selling for about $95.

"Floral is so fabulous in springtime," she said. "This one has a Sicilian lemon. It's got a big Italiano feeling."

Givenchy’s new Irresistible perfume also follows the floral trend.

"Fragrance is really the way to have some designer pieces in your collection," Levy points out.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Larger tax refunds helping fuel record Mother’s Day spending

A quality fragrance shouldn't irritate your skin, but the scent should last for hours.

"It becomes sort of part of your personality and what your day is all about," Levy said.

When buying a new fragrance for mom — or yourself — consider a travel-sized option to avoid the full bottle commitment. Gift sets are widely available at this time of year, and many retailers offer free gifts with purchase.