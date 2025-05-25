Major retailers offer budget-friendly Memorial Day grilling bundles

Memorial Day cookouts can be expensive with rising grocery prices, but some retailers are now offering special grilling packages that include everything needed for a backyard barbecue at affordable prices.

Walmart's cookout bundle

Walmart has created a complete cookout bundle that feeds eight people for about $6 per person, totaling less than $50 for the entire package.

"What you see here is the items, your pot, your chips, your burgers, your dogs, your condiments, your fixings — a family of eight for under $6. This is all around $45. That's a great deal this time of year," said Matt Goans from the West Chester Walmart.

The all-inclusive package contains everything needed for a traditional cookout, eliminating the need to shop for individual items and potentially overspend.

Main Items

Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners Hot Dogs (10 ct Pack) - two packages

Wonder Bread Classic Hot Dog Buns (8 ct) - two packages

Sides & Condiments

Bush's Original Baked Beans (28 oz Can) - two cans

Great Value Hot Dog Chili Sauce (10.5 oz Can) - one can

Freshness Guaranteed Original Potato Salad (32 oz Family Tub) - one container

Lay's Classic Potato Chips (8 oz Bag) - one bag

Fresh Seedless Watermelon - one whole

Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob (4 Count Tray) - one tray

Condiments

Great Value Tomato Ketchup (24 oz) - one bottle

Great Value Yellow Mustard (20 oz) - one bottle

Great Value Squeeze Sweet Relish (10 fl oz) - one bottle

Beverages

Pepsi Cola Soda Pop (16.9 fl oz, 12 Pack Bottles) - one pack

Kool Aid Jammers Tropical Punch (10 ct, 6 fl oz pouches) - one box

Desserts

Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Bakery Cookies (14 oz, 10 Count) - one package

Great Value Assorted Flavor Freedom Ice Pops (12 Count) - one box

Kroger's value package for larger gatherings

Kroger has assembled a backyard barbecue bundle that feeds up to 16 people for as little as $3.50 per person. The package includes all the essentials: burgers, hot dogs, buns, sides and dessert.

Main Items



Burgers: Kroger Brand 100% Pure Beef Quarter Pound Burgers

Burger Buns: Kroger Brand Sesame Hamburger Buns

Cheese: Kroger Brand Medium Cheddar Sliced Cheese

Hot Dogs: Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners (two packages)

Hot Dog Buns: Kroger Brand White Hot Dog Buns (three packages)

Sides

Potato Salad: Kroger Brand Mustard Potato Salad (two containers)

Baked Beans: Bush's Original Baked Beans (three cans)

Chips: Kroger Brand Potato Chips (two bags)

Available varieties: Classic, Cheddar and Sour Cream, Sweet and Mesquite BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion and more



Dessert

Cookies: Bakery Fresh Chocolate Chip Cookies (30 count)

Kroger Veteran Discount

Date: Monday, May 26

Discount: 10% off total in-store purchase

Who qualifies: Active duty military, veterans and their dependents

Requirements: Must use Kroger Loyalty/Shopper's Card AND present a valid military ID at checkout

Special for Kroger Military Employees: Kroger active duty and veteran associates receive an additional 10% on top of their regular employee discount (total 20% savings)

Notable Exclusions: The discount does not apply to alcohol, tobacco, fuel, money orders, taxes, stamps, gift cards, lottery tickets, prescriptions and certain service fees.

This story was originally published by Taylor Nimmo with the Scripps News Group.

