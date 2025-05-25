Major retailers offer budget-friendly Memorial Day grilling bundles

Memorial Day cookouts can be expensive with rising grocery prices, but some retailers are now offering special grilling packages that include everything needed for a backyard barbecue at affordable prices.
Walmart's cookout bundle
Walmart has created a complete cookout bundle that feeds eight people for about $6 per person, totaling less than $50 for the entire package.
"What you see here is the items, your pot, your chips, your burgers, your dogs, your condiments, your fixings — a family of eight for under $6. This is all around $45. That's a great deal this time of year," said Matt Goans from the West Chester Walmart.
The all-inclusive package contains everything needed for a traditional cookout, eliminating the need to shop for individual items and potentially overspend.
Main Items
- Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners Hot Dogs (10 ct Pack) - two packages
- Wonder Bread Classic Hot Dog Buns (8 ct) - two packages
Sides & Condiments
- Bush's Original Baked Beans (28 oz Can) - two cans
- Great Value Hot Dog Chili Sauce (10.5 oz Can) - one can
- Freshness Guaranteed Original Potato Salad (32 oz Family Tub) - one container
- Lay's Classic Potato Chips (8 oz Bag) - one bag
- Fresh Seedless Watermelon - one whole
- Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob (4 Count Tray) - one tray
Condiments
- Great Value Tomato Ketchup (24 oz) - one bottle
- Great Value Yellow Mustard (20 oz) - one bottle
- Great Value Squeeze Sweet Relish (10 fl oz) - one bottle
Beverages
- Pepsi Cola Soda Pop (16.9 fl oz, 12 Pack Bottles) - one pack
- Kool Aid Jammers Tropical Punch (10 ct, 6 fl oz pouches) - one box
Desserts
- Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Bakery Cookies (14 oz, 10 Count) - one package
- Great Value Assorted Flavor Freedom Ice Pops (12 Count) - one box
Kroger's value package for larger gatherings
Kroger has assembled a backyard barbecue bundle that feeds up to 16 people for as little as $3.50 per person. The package includes all the essentials: burgers, hot dogs, buns, sides and dessert.
Main Items
- Burgers: Kroger Brand 100% Pure Beef Quarter Pound Burgers
- Burger Buns: Kroger Brand Sesame Hamburger Buns
- Cheese: Kroger Brand Medium Cheddar Sliced Cheese
- Hot Dogs: Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners (two packages)
- Hot Dog Buns: Kroger Brand White Hot Dog Buns (three packages)
Sides
- Potato Salad: Kroger Brand Mustard Potato Salad (two containers)
- Baked Beans: Bush's Original Baked Beans (three cans)
- Chips: Kroger Brand Potato Chips (two bags)
- Available varieties: Classic, Cheddar and Sour Cream, Sweet and Mesquite BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion and more
Dessert
- Cookies: Bakery Fresh Chocolate Chip Cookies (30 count)
Kroger Veteran Discount
Date: Monday, May 26
Discount: 10% off total in-store purchase
Who qualifies: Active duty military, veterans and their dependents
Requirements: Must use Kroger Loyalty/Shopper's Card AND present a valid military ID at checkout
Special for Kroger Military Employees: Kroger active duty and veteran associates receive an additional 10% on top of their regular employee discount (total 20% savings)
Notable Exclusions: The discount does not apply to alcohol, tobacco, fuel, money orders, taxes, stamps, gift cards, lottery tickets, prescriptions and certain service fees.
This story was originally published by Taylor Nimmo with the Scripps News Group.
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").