Jet-Puffed creates marshmallow dying kits as an affordable alternative to Easter eggs

No eggs? No problem. Jet-Puffed has created a marshmallow dying kit just in time for the Easter holiday, hoping to provide a more affordable alternative to egg dying amid record-high prices.

The first-of-its-kind marshmallow color dying kit is about $2 and is being sold exclusively on Walmart.com.

It includes a 24-ounce bag of Jet-Puffed jumbo marshmallows, six colors, miniature tongs for dipping and decorating pens.

The Easter holiday has included dying eggs for centuries — a tradition rooted in ancient pagan and Christian symbolism.

Recent data shows egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record high of $6.23 per dozen, putting a damper on Easter holiday plans to keep the tradition going.

