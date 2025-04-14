Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Jet-Puffed creates marshmallow dying kits as an affordable alternative to Easter eggs

The first-of-its-kind marshmallow color dying kit is about $2 and is being sold exclusively on Walmart.com.
Jet-Puffed Easter dying kit
Jet-Puffed via CNN Newsource
Jet-Puffed's new marshmallow dying kit for Easter
Jet-Puffed Easter dying kit
Posted

No eggs? No problem. Jet-Puffed has created a marshmallow dying kit just in time for the Easter holiday, hoping to provide a more affordable alternative to egg dying amid record-high prices.

The first-of-its-kind marshmallow color dying kit is about $2 and is being sold exclusively on Walmart.com.

It includes a 24-ounce bag of Jet-Puffed jumbo marshmallows, six colors, miniature tongs for dipping and decorating pens.

RELATED STORY | Secrets to save on ham, eggs and other Easter staples

The Easter holiday has included dying eggs for centuries — a tradition rooted in ancient pagan and Christian symbolism.

Recent data shows egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record high of $6.23 per dozen, putting a damper on Easter holiday plans to keep the tradition going.

RELATED STORY | Easter spending expected to reach $23.6B this year despite economic uncertainty

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.