How to get a free American flag to honor veterans this Memorial Day

Ace Hardware is giving away 1 million 8x12 American flags to honor members of the U.S. armed forces ahead of Memorial Day.

The free flags will be available Saturday at participating Ace stores. No purchase is necessary, and there is a limit of one flag per customer, while supplies last.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, is a federal holiday dedicated to mourning and honoring U.S. service members who died in military service.

The holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer. To celebrate, participating Ace Hardware locations will host a "Summer BBQ Party" on Saturday.

“Enjoy free samples from the grill, plus demos, special offers and more for a taste of summer grilling excitement,” the retailer said in a statement.

