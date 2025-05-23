Kermit the Frog speaks to University of Maryland graduates about leaping into real life

When graduates imagine the list of possible speakers for their commencement ceremony, a Muppet probably doesn't come to mind. Yet, there is probably no one better to speak about taking a big leap than Kermit the Frog.

"Stay connected to your dreams. No matter how big. No matter how impossible they seem. The truth is dreams are how we figure where we wanna go and life is how we get there," the beloved Muppet said to the University of Maryland's class of 2025 on Thursday.

For Kermit, the school probably feels just as homey as a swamp since Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from Maryland in 1960.

In the university's announcement naming him as the guest speaker, it said Henson fashioned the original frog puppet from one of his mother’s coats and a Ping-Pong ball cut in half.

Henson died in 1990, but there is a popular statue of him and Kermit on the university's campus.

Kermit has previously spoken to students on campus in the College of Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series last year.

The university posted a video announcing Kermit as this year's commencement speaker and described him as an "environmental advocate, a bestselling author, an international superstar and a champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible."

In his speech, Kermit said, “As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice — if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” the beloved Muppet said. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”