Where you can score free doughnuts on National Donut Day

Sweet summertime is upon us — and so is one of the sweetest days of the year.

National Donut Day is June 5, 2026, a day to celebrate the much-needed morale boost the tasty treat can give us sweet-a-holics, and also the hungry soldiers to whom the "Donut Lassies" gave the former European delicacy.

The Lassies are the reason we celebrate the holiday, which was established in 1938 by the Salvation Army and is now celebrated each year on the first Friday of June. In 1917, the women volunteered to go to France to set up field bases near the front lines where soldiers would stock up on goods and grab a baked good, like a donut.

The Salvation Army says the Donut Lassies are credited with popularizing the treat in the U.S. after the troops came back craving them. And today, they're a mainstay in dessert — or breakfast — food circles.

So how do we celebrate? With the help of our favorite donut restaurants, of course. Many chains throughout the U.S. offer up sweet deals and discounts in honor of the occasion, and here are some you won't want to miss out on.

Duck Donuts

The shop says customers can stop in for a free classic doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Dunkin'

Every Dunkin' location is offering customers a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage while supplies last. Plus, the company has partnered again with lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane for a collection of donut-inspired accessories available for purchase.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering up any "favorite" doughnut, excluding limited-time pastries, for free on Friday with no purchase necessary. The chain is also giving customers a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops.

LaMar's Donuts and Coffee

The five states that can enjoy the chain that's been "perfecting the donut since 1933" have the chance to snag a free one on Friday.

Shipley Do-Nuts

The same goes for the Southern and Eastern states with a Shipley Do-Nuts in their reach. This regional chain is taking it to the next level by giving away a free classic glazed doughnut to customers EVERY friday in June, not just on National Donut Day.

Convenience Stores

Different gas stations and convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Sheetz and Wawa are offering deals on their doughnuts on June 5, but different rules apply and may require a minimum purchase.