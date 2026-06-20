Kraft works on TSA-compliant ranch after World Cup fans pack bottles

Visitors to the United States for this year’s FIFA World Cup have been enjoying ranch dressing — but it has apparently caused issues at airports.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, some tourists have been leaving bottles of ranch dressing in their carry-on luggage, violating regulations that ban liquids larger than 3.4 ounces on planes.

“Are you kicking around the idea of flying home with your favorite dip? If you’re traveling within the U.S., make sure to keep your carry-on sauces to 3.4 ounces or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags,” TSA said in a statement, adding it does not advise “chugging” the condiment in the screening line.

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In response to the advisory, Kraft said it is working on a TSA-compliant way for travelers to carry ranch dressing onto planes.

“Some visitors leave with souvenirs. Others leave with America’s favorite dressing. Introducing Kraft TSA Compliant Ranch, a travel-friendly way to bring the taste of America home,” Kraft said in an Instagram post, teasing potential travel-sized bottles.

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A YouGov poll taken earlier this year found ranch was the only salad dressing that a majority of Americans said they had in their homes. Only 39 percent said they had Italian dressing. The only condiments more popular than ranch were ketchup, peanut butter, mayonnaise, mustard, jam or jelly, honey, and barbecue sauce.