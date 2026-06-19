This grilled fruit recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser

Grilling doesn't just have to be for burgers and steaks. Grilled fruit is an easy way to bring out natural sweetness without making a meal feel too heavy.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has a recipe for colorful fruit kebabs and peaches topped with a yogurt-honey drizzle.

Fruit kebabs or grilled peaches with yogurt-honey drizzle

Ingredients:



3-4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

½ fresh pineapple, cut into 1-inch rings or spears

2 tbsp avocado oil

1 tbsp brown sugar

1-2 tsp cinnamon

1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey, plus more for drizzling if desired

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 lemon, zested

Optional garnish: Toasted coconut flakes, fresh mint, or chopped pistachios

Instructions:

