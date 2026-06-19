This grilled fruit recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser

Grilling doesn't just have to be for burgers and steaks. Grilled fruit is an easy way to bring out natural sweetness without making a meal feel too heavy.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has a recipe for colorful fruit kebabs and peaches topped with a yogurt-honey drizzle.
Fruit kebabs or grilled peaches with yogurt-honey drizzle
Ingredients:
- 3-4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
- ½ fresh pineapple, cut into 1-inch rings or spears
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1-2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp honey, plus more for drizzling if desired
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 lemon, zested
- Optional garnish: Toasted coconut flakes, fresh mint, or chopped pistachios
Instructions:
- Stir together yogurt, honey, vanilla extract, and lemon zest in a small bowl until smooth, then refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Preheat the grill to medium heat.
- Half the peaches and remove the pit and slice the pineapple.
- Place the fruit in a large bowl with the oil, sugar, and cinnamon.
- Toss the fruit until all sides are evenly coated with oil, sugar, and cinnamon.
- Place peaches cut-side down and pineapple flat on the grill, then cook without moving for 4-5 minutes, until deep grill marks form and the sugar caramelizes.
- Flip the fruit and grill for another 3-3 minutes, or until just tender.
- Transfer to a serving platter and let rest for 2 minutes.
- Drizzle the honey yogurt generously over the warm fruit or serve as a dip/topping in a small serving bowl on the side.
- Finish with a drizzle of extra honey and chosen garnish.