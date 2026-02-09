These school-safe cupcakes are free of top 9 allergens

Looking for a cupcake that’s safe to share at school and loved by kids? These cupcakes are free from all nine of the top food allergens, making them a worry-free option for classrooms, parties and playdates.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows us how to make them.
Allergen-free chocolate cupcakes
Yields about 12 cupcakes
- 1 cup certified GF and allergen-free all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1/3 cup monkfruit preferred granulated sweetener
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¾ cup water
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
Frosting:
- 2 cans full-fat coconut milk, chilled overnight
- 2-3 tbsp maple syrup or sweetener of choice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Optional: Allergen-friendly chocolate chips or sprinkles
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a muffin tin with paper liners (or use a non-stick pan).
- In a large bowl, whisk together oat flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk applesauce, maple syrup, oil, water, vanilla, and vinegar.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
- Divide batter evenly among cupcake liners, filling about ¾ full.
- Bake for 18–22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- Let cupcakes cool completely before frosting.
- For the frosting, scoop the solid coconut cream from the chilled can into a mixing bowl.
- Add sweetener and vanilla.
- Whip with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer for 1–2 minutes until light and fluffy.
- Frost cooled cupcakes and chill until ready to serve.
- Add toppings if desired.