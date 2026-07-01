These homemade marshmallows add patriotic twist to Fourth of July treats

If you’re looking for a festive Fourth of July treat, these homemade marshmallows add a patriotic twist to a summer classic.

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise makes them with bright flavors and natural colors, avoiding artificial dyes. They are perfect to enjoy by the handful, in s’mores or to pack for a holiday picnic.

Homemade Marshmallows

Ingredients:



2 unflavored gelatin packets (~0.25 oz / 7g each)

½ cup cold water, for blooming gelatin

1 ½ cups freeze-dried strawberries

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup water, for sugar syrup

1/16 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup cornstarch, for dusting

¼ cup powdered sugar, for dusting

2 tbsp avocado or melted coconut oil for greasing the pan

Instructions:

