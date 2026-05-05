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These blueberry waffles are perfect for Mother’s Day breakfast in bed

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a cozy recipe for blueberry waffles, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and perfect for breakfast in bed. (Scripps News)
Make these special Mother's Day blueberry waffles
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Skip the crowded brunch this Mother’s Day and bring breakfast to her.

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a cozy recipe for blueberry waffles, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and perfect for breakfast in bed.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rolled oats (blended into flour)
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup milk of choice
  • 7-8 soaked medjool dates (or 2-3 tbsp maple syrup)
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup frozen blueberries

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Instructions

  • Add the oats into a dry blender. 
  • Pulse to turn oats into flour. 
  • Add the remaining ingredients except for the blueberries. 
  • Blend to mix until fully incorporated. 
  • Add the blueberries to the blender and pulse to break up slightly. 
  • Pour batter into a preheated and greased waffle iron.
  • Enjoy warm. 