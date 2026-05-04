2-ingredient fudge that’s perfect for an easy Mother’s Day treat

Looking for a simple way to make Mother’s Day a little sweeter without the stress? This easy, no-bake treat is perfect for kids (or anyone) who wants to whip up something that feels special.
With just two main ingredients, it comes together fast but tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen.
Scripps News food and welnnes contributor Jessica DeLuise shows you how to make this rich, melt-in-your-mouth fudge.
Fudge
- 1 ½ cup dark chocolate chips (stevia-sweetened if preferred)
- ½ cup natural nut butter (you can swap in sunflower seed, almond, or other, as desired)
- Optional: 1–2 tbsp pumpkin puree (for extra creaminess + nutrients)
- Optional Toppings: Salted peanuts or unsweetened shredded coconut
Instructions
- Line a small loaf pan with parchment paper.
- Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a microwave-safe bowl in 20–30 second intervals in the microwave until a few chunks remain.
- Stir the chocolate to melt all of the chunks.
- Stir in the nut butter until fully combined.
- Pour mixture into pan and smooth the top.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes to harden slightly.
- Add desired toppings.
- Refrigerate for an additional 1–2 hours until firm.
- Slice into small squares and serve.
- Store in the refrigerator.