From dirty Dr. Pepper to dragon berry: McDonald’s expands drink menu

McDonald’s is launching what it calls a “new era” of beverages as it tries to lure Gen Z and compete with chains such as Starbucks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Starting in May, customers will be able to order drinks like dirty Dr Pepper, a mango pineapple refresher and even a Red Bull-based concoction called the dragon berry energizer.

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The Golden Arches has been tweaking its beverage menu for years as consumer tastes change and new trends take hold, particularly among younger generations.

“Our fans’ love for McDonald’s beverages runs deep, from rallying for the return of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to coining the iconic ‘Spicy Sprite.’ Next month, we’re building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of Refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide. We’ll have more to share soon, and we’re excited for fans across the country to taste what’s next,” McDonald’s said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

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According to McDonald's USA, it is phasing out soda fountains in its U.S. dining rooms between now and 2032.