Costco has added an option to its famous hot dog deal, and kept the price the same

Costco recently made the most significant change to a staple of its in-store dining menu in decades: The $1.50 hot dog and soda deal can now be ordered with a bottle of Costco's house-branded water in place of the soda.

The change appears to have taken quiet effect in the last several months, according to social media postings from shoppers.

Costco fixed the price of a hot dog and drink in 1984, and the company's founder once famously threatened violence if the price was ever increased.

And Costco's current CEO Ron Vachris is sticking by the company's commitment to keep the cost the same.

“The hot dog price will not change as long as I’m around,” Vachris said.

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The meal deal has stuck, even as inflation has raised the prices of other offerings from Costco's food court. Standalone soda, for example, has gotten more expensive.

Membership fees have also gone up. In 2024, the annual basic membership rose from $60 to $65. Executive members began paying $130, a $10 increase.

You'll still need a Costco membership to get a hot dog — access to the store's food court is limited to members.