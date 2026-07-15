Caesar dressing is coming to McDonald’s menu for a limited time

McDonald’s announced it will offer a Caesar dipping sauce at participating restaurants for a limited time beginning July 21.

McDonald’s described the sauce as “a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend infused with notes of lemon that’s giving fan-favorite chicken items a glow-up this summer.”

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The new sauce will be available as a side for McCrispy Strips and McNuggets. It also will be featured on the Caesar Snack Wrap and Bacon Caesar McCrispy Sandwich.

The Caesar Snack Wrap includes a McCrispy Strip topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and Caesar sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla. It will be available nationwide for $2.99.

The Bacon Caesar McCrispy Sandwich includes a McCrispy filet topped with Caesar sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted potato roll.

Few other fast-food restaurants offer Caesar dressing on their menus. Wendy’s sells a Caesar salad but does not offer the dressing for sandwiches or nuggets. Caesar dressing also is not available at competitors Burger King or Chick-fil-A.

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Caesar dressing was developed for salads in 1924 by restaurateur Caesar Cardini in Mexico. His original Caesar salad recipe included romaine lettuce, garlic, croutons, Parmesan cheese, boiled eggs, olive oil and Worcestershire sauce, according to the Association for Dressings and Sauces.

