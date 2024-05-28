7 billion hot dogs expected to be consumed by Americans this summer

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, 7 billion hot dogs are expected to be consumed in the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as consumption peaks during the summer.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, 38% of hot dogs consumed during a given year come during the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It is estimated that 18 billion hot dogs are consumed in the U.S. yearly, although the industry says it is challenging to put an exact number.

The council says Los Angeles consumes more hot dogs than any other U.S. city. Los Angeles eats about 30 million pounds of hot dogs a year. It is followed by New York, Dallas, Chicago and Boston. Based on 2019 data, Dodger Stadium had 2.7 million of the 19.4 million hot dogs consumed in MLB ballparks that season.

Per capita, no city eats more hot dogs than Paducah, Kentucky. It is followed by Greensboro, N.C.; Buffalo, New York; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said that larger households made up of older children in the Midwest and South are the biggest consumers of hot dogs.

The council says that mustard remains the most popular condiment for hot dogs, with 68% of respondents saying they add mustard. Additionally, 61% say they like onions while also 61% say they enjoy eating a hot dog with ketchup.

Unfortunately, hot dogs are more expensive than ever before. According to April 2024's consumer price index, a pound of hot dogs costs $5.22, a 65% increase from five years ago.