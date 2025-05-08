Pope Leo XIV makes history as first American pope

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has been elected the pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

He was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling the decision. Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers as one of the cardinals delivered the traditional “Habemus Papam," the traditional announcement to introduce the newly elected pontiff.

The new pope succeeds Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at age 88.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.