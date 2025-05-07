What happens after the conclave white smoke? A look at the papal transition

Wednesday marks the start of the conclave as cardinals from across the world gather behind closed doors to select the next pope to replace Francis, who died last month.

When the selection is complete, white smoke pours out of the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

"Only the Catholic Church can communicate something just through white smoke. There is no press release that goes out," said Kim Daniels, director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University.

She says a lot happens before the new pope emerges from the balcony atop St. Peter’s Basilica. He must quickly change clothes in a room known as the Room of Tears, named for the many tears shed there by newly elected popes.

“Behind the scenes, before the pope comes out on the balcony, he enters the little room, puts on a white cassock, and gets it in his head that this has happened," she said.

The new pope is asked a couple of questions after being elected:

“Do you accept the outcome of the election?”

"What name do you choose?"

Typically, new popes name themselves in honor of saints or past popes. The new pope will have an opportunity for private prayer, as well as a blessing over the cardinals who just elected him.

In 2013, when Francis was elected, it was around 45 minutes to an hour after the white smoke first appeared that the new pope’s name was announced. This year, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti from France is tasked with making that announcement to the world.

For Americans traveling in Rome, there is hope that this conclave doesn’t last too long. Janet Puhalla, from upstate New York, would like to see the white smoke in person.

"I've been twice before, but boy, you can just feel the anticipation," she said.

While there might be a handful of leading contenders to become the next pope, conclaves can lead to surprises.

Whoever is the next pope will immediately be confronted by a host of issues facing the church, including trust following the sex abuse scandal, financial management, the role of women, LGBTQ Catholics, and global issues such as relations with China.