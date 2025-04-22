Pope Francis' legacy remembered at mass in New York City

As the world mourns the death of Pope Francis, who passed away early Monday at age 88, thousands are gathering at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City to pay their respects.

In New York City, Saint Patrick's Cathedral has also become a focal point for mourning, with multiple masses held since the Vatican's announcement. The most recent service concluded Tuesday afternoon, led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who had a personal relationship with Pope Francis and hosted him during his first trip to the United States in 2015.

WATCH | Mass honoring Pope Francis is held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in New York City

Mass honoring Pope Francis held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

Inside the cathedral, an empty chair once occupied by Pope Francis serves as a poignant tribute. Cardinal Dolan reflected on the pope's impact on the Catholic community, highlighting his personal connections. He also noted that Pope Francis reached out during the COVID-19 pandemic to check on the well-being of the New York community and others, including the Jewish community post-Hamas' attack on Israel two years ago.

As Cardinal Dolan led the service, he recalled that despite Pope Francis' declining health in the days leading up to his passing, the moments shared recently were some of the most meaningful, particularly as he passed a day after Easter.

RELATED STORY | The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

The mass not only honored Pope Francis’s contributions over his ten-plus years as pope but also acknowledged his legacy in church leadership. He elevated 108 of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote for his successor, emphasizing a focus on progressive values and geographic diversity. For the first time, a majority of cardinals are not from Europe, with only 39% hailing from the continent.

As preparations begin for the election of a new pope, Cardinal Dolan and the global Catholic community reflect on the enduring influence of Pope Francis. The upcoming decision will be closely watched, with the ethos of the late pope shaping the future of the Catholic Church.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | What's next for the future of the papacy?

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.