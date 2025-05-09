Pope Leo XIV holds historic first mass, calls for humility among cardinals

In a monumental event for the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the first American pope in history and will take the name Pope Leo XIV. His election marks a significant moment for the Church and is expected to reverberate worldwide.

Friday morning in Rome, Pope Leo XIV presided over his inaugural mass for the Cardinals who elected him, delivering a homily that emphasized humility and the importance of serving with grace. This theme resonates with the teachings of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

"You have called me to carry that cross, and to carry out that mission, and I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me, as we continue as a Church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the good news, to announce the Gospel," he said, according to the Vatican News service.

During the mass held in the Sistine Chapel, a noteworthy aspect was the selection of women to read the Scripture. This could signal Pope Leo XIV's interest in expanding the role of women within the Church, a topic that is likely to be a priority during his papacy.

The conclave that led to his election was relatively short, one of the briefest in recent history. Although speculation had hinted at the possibility of an American pope, Prevost, born in Chicago, was among several candidates discussed leading up to the conclave. His extensive experience as a missionary priest, particularly in Peru, has influenced his global perspective.

Fluent in multiple languages, including French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and English, Pope Leo XIV is expected to engage with diverse communities globally as he embarks on his papal journey. At 69 years old, he is considered a relatively youthful leader, noted for his athleticism and personal interests, including a passion for tennis and being a Chicago White Sox fan.

Pope Leo XIV faces a range of pressing issues as he takes the helm of the Church, from addressing trust concerns stemming from the sex abuse scandal to handling financial challenges within the Vatican, as well as managing relations with China.

The new pope is scheduled to address the media for the first time on Monday, offering further insight into his vision and direction for the Roman Catholic Church.

