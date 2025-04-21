'May God rest his soul': Tributes pour in following the death of Pope Francis, the 1st Latin American pontiff

As news of the death of Pope Francis sweeps the globe, world leaders are offering their condolences and reflecting on the life of the first Latin American pontiff, who challenged traditional roles of the papacy and dedicated his life to humility and simplicity.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter, at the age of 88.

RELATED STORY | Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others," the United Kingdom's King Charles said in a statement. "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month," the Royal statement continues. "We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after tangle over migration, gets chocolate eggs for kids

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was one of the last people to spend time with the Pope on Easter Sunday, said after Francis' death that his "heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him."

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," Vance said in a statement. "But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered their own words of solace.

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

"Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people," the Obamas said in a statement. "In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound — embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners — he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world — Catholic and non-Catholic alike — who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to 'never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.'"

"We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May He rest in peace," said Rubio.

RELATED STORY | From Buenos Aires to Rome: The life of Pope Francis

Non-Catholics and non-Christians around the world, meanwhile, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who identifies as Jewish — have also shared their condolences on the Pope's passing, with Zelenskyy saying "his life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church."

"He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster Unity," he said in a statement. "He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!"

Francis was born in Argentina in 1936 as Jorge Mario Bergoglio and was the son of Italian immigrants before later becoming the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. He chose his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor — a name he strove to embody throughout his papacy.

IN RELATED NEWS | Pope arrives home at Vatican after 5-week hospital stay to beat life-threatening bout of pneumonia

Much of his teachings focused on the impoverished. He denounced certain tenets of capitalism in early writings, remarking, "How can it be that it is not a news item when an elderly homeless person dies of exposure, but it is news when the stock market loses two points?"

He also emphasized environmental stewardship, referring to the planet as our "common home" and urging the faithful to take responsibility for its care.

His tenure was also marked by efforts to address financial scandals within the Vatican and the global crisis of clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups.

In 2018 he took a small step in reconciliation, apologizing to abuse survivors after defending a Chilean bishop accused of turning a blind eye to abuse. Later, he apologized to scores of Indigenous people in Canada who suffered abuse at Catholic-run schools.

He also formally defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was accused of abusing men and children for decades.

He helped establish a handbook that encouraged clergy members to report sexual abuse allegations to legal authorities.

Francis also addressed other areas of contention, including the role of women in the church, placing women in more senior roles at the Vatican.

His progressive leadership was also felt in the LGBTQ+ community. He made headlines in 2016 after saying the church "should apologize to the person who is gay whom it has offended" and encouraged parents to welcome their LGBTQ children.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Inclusion in Catholicism: Pope Francis' efforts into LGBTQ+ acceptance

In 2023, the Vatican stated that transgender people could be baptized under certain circumstances. Pope Francis also approved the blessings of same-sex couples.

His inclusive stances and focus on issues of social justice often put him at odds with more conservative members of the church.

Francis didn't shy away from international political conflicts either. Placing himself in the center of Russia's war with Ukraine, allowing a Ukrainian and Russian woman to participate together in Easter services and repeatedly calling for an end to the violence.

He also met with Israeli and Palestinian families impacted by the war there; praying for both sides and calling the conflict 'terrorism,' a comment that stirred controversy in Israel.

Later in his papacy, he was frequently hospitalized and suffered from nerve pain, mobility issues and respiratory illnesses.

Francis hinted at stepping down in 2022, saying the door was open to a resignation, and "it's not strange. It's not a catastrophe. You can change the pope."

He was recently released from the hospital following an extended stay related to complication from pneumonia in both of his lungs.