Crowds gather at Saint Peter's Basilica to honor Pope Francis ahead of funeral

Tens of thousands of mourners are making their way to Saint Peter's Basilica to pay their last respects to the late Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state.

The solemn procession began Wednesday morning, drawing approximately 20,000 people to witness the moving ceremony.

SPECIAL COVERAGE | The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

Crowds are anticipated to swell in the coming days, with estimates suggesting as many as 250,000 may attend the pope's funeral on Saturday morning. The service is set to take place outdoors in St. Peter's Square, with large crowds expected along the adjacent roads.

Preparations are underway across Vatican City, with large screens being erected to accommodate attendees. Security measures have also intensified, with a noticeable increase in police presence.

In order to enter Vatican City, visitors must pass through security checks, ensuring the safety of those attending the historic farewell.

RELATED STORY | What's next for the future of the papacy?

As the days progress, the atmosphere around Saint Peter's Basilica is charged with a poignant mix of remembrance and reverence, as the world prepares to say goodbye to a beloved leader. Early Saturday morning promises to bring a deeply felt tribute to Pope Francis from both the faithful and dignitaries alike.