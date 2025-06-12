Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Chicago to celebrate Pope Leo XIV with mass at White Sox stadium on Saturday

The Archdiocese of Chicago says Pope Leo will deliver a video message aimed at young people around the world.
Vatican Pope
Andrew Medichini/AP
Pope Leo XIV waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Vatican Pope
Posted
and last updated

Chicago will honor its hometown pope, Leo XIV, with a public celebration on Saturday at Rate Field, home of the White Sox.

The event will feature a special Mass unlike any other, emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says Pope Leo will deliver a video message aimed at young people around the world.

RELATED STORY | Who is Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American pope?

Tickets are $5. Gates open at 12:30 p.m., and the Mass is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, is the first pope from the United States.

A native of Chicago and longtime White Sox fan, he was elected to lead the Catholic Church on the second day of the papal conclave in May.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg