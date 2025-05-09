'A man of the people': Pope Leo XIV's brother, Louis, says there was always something special about him

The new — and first American — Pope Leo XIV's older brother, Louis Prevost, has been living in Florida for about four years and couldn't be more proud of his sibling's elevation to the papacy.

Louis, a Navy veteran, watched with joy and amazement as his younger brother, former Cardinal Robert Prevost, was announced as the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday.

"Shock and awe...we heard them read the name so we knew it was coming and then to see him...it all hit home and became real and it was like oh that's Rob oh my god yay Rob," Louis said.

The brothers grew up in Chicago with their other sibling, John Prevost. Louis said many people recognized something special in his younger brother from an early age.

"We used to tease him about being Pope because he always had that holy way about him, and the neighbors on the street we grew up with a lot of them used to say you're going to grow up to be Pope one day, Robert. Our brother? Pope? nah not going to happen," Louis said.

Despite the jokes, Louis revealed that he and his brother had discussed the possibility before the conclave began.

"We talked a little bit about it, and I said, 'You know what happens if you win? If they vote for you? Are you going to accept it?' [He said] 'I will accept it. It's God's will. It's in his hands'," Louis said.

While the world celebrates a new pontiff, Louis acknowledges the bittersweet reality that his close relationship with his brother will likely change. The brothers currently speak by phone two to three times per week.

"That's the hardest part. All day I've been like I wonder if we'll actually be able to see him again and be with him and shake his hand and hug him. Yeah I'm the pope's brother, but it's hard to get in to see the pope," Louis said.

Despite the personal challenges, Louis believes his brother will excel in his new role leading the Catholic Church.

"He'll do a really good job of being pope and all the things that entails just because he's a man of the people, and he's been with the people all around the world in his worldly travels," said Louis.

Louis Prevost. Pope Leo XIV, John and Louis Prevost.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Leo XIV joined the Order of St. Augustine in 1977. He attended Villanova University near Philadelphia, where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1977. He got a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago in 1982.

Leo XIV is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

Their brother John still lives in Illinois.

