This Buddy the Elf inflatable rides shotgun in your car

Nothing beats a classic Christmas movie, like “A Christmas Story” or “White Christmas“, but every once in a while, a new one comes along that gets added to my must-watch list every holiday season. Since 2003, that list has included “Elf“!

Honestly, who could resist the heart-warming story of lovable and way-too-tall elf from the North Pole who travels to New York to meet the father he didn’t know existed? It has holiday feels all over it!

If Buddy the Elf makes your list of all-time favorite Christmas characters, too, you shouldn’t confine him to just showing up on your TV screen. Thanks to this inflatable at Walmart, you can now take him with you wherever you go this holiday season!

The 2.8-feet tall Elf inflatable is meant to fit in the passenger seat of your car, so he can ride shotgun with you to all of your holiday events. Priced at $30.99, the inflatable features his signature pose from the film, the overly excited reaction when he finds out “Santa” is coming to the mall. (You know: this part).

Earlier this year, Walmart was sold out of the inflatable, so it’s a good idea to snag your Buddy while you can!

If you’d rather have a full-sized Buddy, this Buddy the Elf inflatable from Target features him in the same excited pose, but stands 6 feet tall, making it just slightly shorter than Will Ferrell.

Priced at $50, the inflatable is meant for your lawn (or, if it fits, inside your house).

If you’re not up for having Buddy in your yard or taking him on holiday adventures, Walmart also has a 2.8-foot Clark Griswold you can put in your car instead. This inflatable from “Christmas Vacation” features Clark wearing a Santa hat and holding a stack of presents.

Also priced at $19.98, the Clark inflatable lights up if you plug it in, so you can also use it outside or inside your house if you don’t want to take it in the car.

Who is your favorite holiday character?

