Lexi Thompson wants to inspire at PGA Tour event

Lexi Thompson became the seventh woman ever to participate in a PGA Tour event, finishing Thursday 1-over par when play was suspended after 16 holes. She went out early Friday and finished the round at 2-over par.

Participating in the Shriners Open, she had three birdies during her first round.

Thompson said that getting the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour was an "automatic yes."

"If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that's what it's all about and what this tournament is. There is more than just playing golf," Thompson said. "If I can inspire one individual I would feel like I'm making progress. Of course, yes, I want to play good. That's a whole 'nother story. There is more to life than performing well. That's what I want to, inspire others."

Thompson said prior to Thursday's opening round that she was not feeling pressure being only the second woman to participate in a PGA Tour event in the last 15 years. The only other woman since 2008 to play in a PGA Tour tournament was Brittany Lincicome in 2018. She missed the cut at the Barbasol Invitational.

Michelle Wie West participated in eight PGA Tour events, missing the cut in seven and withdrawing in one other.

Thompson enters the tournament ranked No. 25 in the world among women's golfers, but certainly as one of the highest-profile golfers in the women's game.

"I've done it since I was 5 years old, spotlight since I was 12," she said. "You just have to block out everything and believe in yourself and go after what you want. No added pressure. That's what I want. I want to have women support me and me support them. That's what it's all about.

The event is being played at TPC Summerlin, which has a length of 7,255 yards. The last event she played, the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, had a total yardage of 6,475.

She said the one change she made was replacing one of her wedges with a 5-iron.

"Coming into a PGA TOUR event, being a woman, is a challenge," she said. "I just got to play within myself. I know my game. Don't try to push anything. Play within myself and that's all I can do."

