LCG PROVIDES CRITICAL PUBLIC SERVICE UPDATES

NEWS RELEASE

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) provides the following updates regarding public services during this historic weather event. Significant ice and snow continue to impact roadways across Lafayette Parish. As temperatures drop, melting snow will refreeze overnight, creating hazardous travel conditions. Your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times are appreciated. Daily updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Lafayette Transit System

Due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, Lafayette Transit Services will remain suspended through Thursday, January 23, 2025, to prioritize the safety of passengers and drivers. Normal operations will resume as road conditions allow.

Warming Shelter

The Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road) remains open as an active warming shelter [lafayettela.gov] for individuals who are unhoused or lack adequate heating in their homes. If you need transportation to the shelter, please call 211.

AWS Waste Collections

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has suspended residential collection through Thursday, January 23, 2025 due to the continued closure of regional transfer stations and landfills. Starting Friday, January 24, AWS aims to implement a comprehensive recovery plan to address the backlog of residential waste. Specific updates on service restoration will be shared as soon as they’re available.