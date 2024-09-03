Last day of 89th Shrimp and Petroleum Festival draws in large crowds

MORGAN CITY, KATC - Large crowds filled the streets of Morgan City on Monday, September 2nd for the last day of the 89th Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

Families and children enjoyed local bands, amusement rides, and everything the festival has to offer.

Ten-year-old Maggie Atkins, who has the day off from school, says the best part of the festival is embracing her culture. “I love going to festivals and spending time with my family. Getting to see a lot of the Cajun Culture together into one festival is great,” she said.

Maggie is not the only student here on their day off. Brothers Franklin (15 years old) and Sage (17 years old) Pearce joined in on the fun.

“It’s a tradition. Everyone from Morgan City or Louisiana in general all come down and we just have a good time. We live our life on the day we have off from school,” Franklin said.

The celebration spans back decades, when the port at Morgan City and Berwick received the first boatload of jumbo shrimp 89 years ago. Now, the festival recognizes the working men and women of both the seafood and petroleum industries which is the economic engine of this area.

Teresa Bergeon, who traveled from Houma, says the rich culture is what drew her in, but the treats are what ultimately has her coming back every year.

"The food. We went under the bridge and ate all the different kinds of food. Seafood, sandwiches, gumbo. You know, being from the south, that's kind of comfort food that we like and the sweets of course,” she said.

