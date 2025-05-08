Lafayette's largest job fair returns May 13 with 120+ companies

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette’s largest recruitment event is back for its 30th year, offering job seekers a one-stop opportunity to connect with more than 120 employers from across the region.

Leda Job Fair Event Information

The LEDA Job Fair will take place Tuesday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center and is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), the fair will feature companies across a broad range of industries including healthcare, IT, construction, retail, and food service. This will offer job entries for those who are early career or more experienced.

“This event truly has something for everyone,” said Ryan LaGrange, director of workforce development at LEDA. “Whether you’re looking for your first job or your next career move, this is the place to be.

In 2024, more than 950 job seekers attended. Employers reported 232 same-day job offers and scheduling of over 600 follow-up interviews, showing the event’s impact on real hiring outcomes.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register online here to speed up check-in and explore the full list of participating companies in advance. Attendees should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume, though a copy station and resume review area will also be available on-site.