Zydeco Marathon returns Sunday; road closures planned

Lafayette, LA – The Zydeco Marathon, Lafayette’s largest annual running event, will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2026, bringing thousands of runners and spectators to the city for a day of fitness, music, and community celebration.

Race weekend will also include a half marathon and related activities on Saturday, March 7, primarily concentrated in and around the Downtown Lafayette area. While some brief traffic adjustments may occur downtown during Saturday’s events, impacts are expected to be minimal compared to Sunday’s full marathon route.

The main race will begin at 7:00 a.m. in Downtown Lafayette near Parc Sans Souci. In coordination with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department, temporary road closures and traffic adjustments will be in place along the race route to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

The roadway permit issued for the event allows road closures for up to six hours, meaning traffic impacts may remain in place until approximately 1:00 p.m., depending on runner progress and roadway clearing.

The marathon course travels through several areas of the city, beginning in Downtown Lafayette before extending through surrounding neighborhoods and returning downtown for the finish. Areas impacted include:



Downtown Lafayette

The Saint Streets

University of Louisiana campus area

The Oil Center

Bendel Gardens

Key streets along the race route include:



Jefferson Street

Garfield Street

West Congress Street

Cajundome Boulevard

St. Mary Boulevard

Girard Park Drive

Audubon Boulevard

Harding Boulevard

Oil Center Drive

Heymann Boulevard

South College Road

Bendel Road

General Mouton Avenue

Coolidge Street

Motorists should expect temporary road closures, intermittent traffic delays, and detours throughout the morning hours along and near the race route.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional travel time Sunday morning. Motorists should follow posted detours and directions from law enforcement officers and traffic control personnel stationed along the course.

The Zydeco Marathon features multiple race distances and attracts runners from across Louisiana and beyond, showcasing Lafayette’s culture, music, and hospitality while promoting health and community engagement.

Additional race details, including the full course map and participant information, can be found at: www.zydecomarathon.com

Lafayette Consolidated Government appreciates the community’s cooperation as the city welcomes participants and visitors for this annual event and encourages everyone to cheer on runners and enjoy a safe and successful race day.