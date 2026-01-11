Zoosiana on lock down from bomb threat, according to police

BROUSSARD, La. — UPDATE: The threat has been lifted, and everyone inside was evacuated.

According to Broussard Police Department, there was a bomb threat at Zoosiana, causing the zoo to go on lock down with guests inside.

KATC spoke with BPD Captain Zac Gerard, who told us police are on the scene, actively investigating to determine if the threat is credible.

A KATC crew is en route to the scene to gather more information. Any new details will be added to this story once they are available.