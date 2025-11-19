Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Zeus Pinhook location to close next week

Posted
and last updated

The Pinhook location of Zeus will be closing by next week.

"The end of an era," posted Yaser Balbeisi. "After 25 years of iconic memories, laughter, delicious food and great people - it's time to bid farewell to our beloved Pinhook Rd. location."

Balbeisi says they're excited to see what happens with that location, which is part of a larger revitalization plan, but it's sad to say goodbye.

"We do hope that Zeus can bring back our dine-in experience and eclectic Arabian entertainment in the future," Balbeisi wrote. "But until then, please stop by the restaurant to enjoy your last meal in this building while it stands. We'd love to see all of our old friends and hear your favorite memories about where Zeus got its start!"

Balbeisi writes that the restaurant will be officially closed by November 27.

Zeus has a dine-in restaurant in Crowley, but also has several Zeus Express locations around Acadiana.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.