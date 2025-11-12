YPN with Realtor Association of Acadiana hosting food drive at Corner Bar

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadiana residents are invited to join local REALTORS® in a community-wide effort to fight hunger during the YPN Food Drive this Thursday.

Hosted by the REALTOR® Association of Acadiana’s Young Professionals Network (YPN), the food drive will take place Thursday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Room at Corner Bar in Lafayette. The event benefits FoodNet and aims to fill shelves for families in need across the region.

“This event is usually for our members, but this year we’re inviting the public to join us,” said Madison Ray, Communications Coordinator for the REALTOR® Association of Acadiana.

The Young Professionals Network, made up of REALTORS® with three years of experience or less, connects new members of the real estate community through service projects and local outreach. This year’s drive extends beyond the industry, encouraging the entire community to give back.

YPN with RAA

"We moved it to the corner bar to try to get more in the center of town, in a central location. It's super fun. We've had really good people come out in the past, and it's been nice. And so we're hoping to kind of open it up to the public this year and get some more donations," says Madison.

The location can be found here:



Donations of canned goods, boxed meals, and bagged staples, even bottled water, will help FoodNet support thousands of families facing food insecurity during the holidays.

Residents are encouraged to stop by with non-perishable food items between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.