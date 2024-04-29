Youth council applications open

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet’s office is now accepting applications for the Mayor-President's Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

It's a council made up of Lafayette Parish high school students that gives them a chance to talk to government officials, serve the community, advocate for issues important to the youth in the parish, and initiate positive change within the community.

"We are thrilled to invite the youth of Lafayette Parish to join us in shaping the future of our community," said Boulet said. "This council empowers our young leaders to make a real difference, fostering collaboration, innovation, and civic engagement."

The Mayor-President's Youth Advisory Council is open to all high school students in Lafayette Parish who are passionate about civic involvement. Applicants should demonstrate leadership potential, a commitment to public service, and a desire to effect positive change within their community.

Applications for the Mayor-President's Youth Advisory Council can be found online here.

The deadline for submissions is June 15, 2024.

