Youngsville residents may see discount next month

Starting April 1, most people in Youngsville will see a discount on their flood insurance policy.

"FEMA recognizes our "efforts that exceed the minimum standards" for floodplain management," Mayor Ken Ritter posted on his Facebook page. "That proactive work is expected to save about $200,000 annually citywide for policyholders."

The letter from FEMA states that most federal flood insurance policies issued after April 1 will include a 10 percent discount. Ritter wrote that this will include renewals. It was the city's "voluntary actions" to exceed the minimum criteria for the insurance program that qualified the city for the discount, the FEMA letter states.

"This savings is a tangible result of the flood mitigation activities your community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage," the letter states.

"This recognition reflects the ongoing work our team is doing to strengthen drainage planning, flood mitigation and responsible floodplain management across Youngsville," Ritter wrote.