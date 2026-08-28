Youngsville police investigate fatal crash involving electric scooter

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Youngsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an electric scooter.

Officers responded to Savoy Road on August 27, 2026, at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a reported crash involving an electric scooter. According to police, the operator of the electric scooter, identified as Kourtney Picou, 30, of Youngsville, was traveling on a portion of the roadway that was dark. Picou was wearing dark clothing, and the electric scooter was not equipped with or displaying lights at the time of the crash.

Picou was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities say Picou later died at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was evaluated at the scene. Impairment or intoxication is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, officials say.

The investigation remains ongoing.