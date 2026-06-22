Youngsville mayor urges support for Avoyelles Parish flood victims

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter is urging residents to support flood-stricken families in Avoyelles Parish through local donation drives and financial contributions as communities there begin the long recovery from historic flooding.

In a Facebook post, Ritter called on residents to help families impacted by flooding that followed an extraordinary rainfall event, noting that Youngsville received support from across Louisiana during the historic 2016 flood. "Now it's our turn," Ritter wrote.

The Rotary Club of Youngsville is leading a local collection drive to assist affected residents. Needed items include work gloves, cleaning supplies, disinfectants and antimicrobial solutions, heavy-duty trash bags, buckets, storage totes and other cleanup essentials.

Gift cards for food, clothing, medications and other immediate needs are also being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce on Iberia Street at the covered back entrance.

Residents who would like to provide financial assistance can also donate through the Love One Louisiana Foundation, led by Louisiana First Lady Sharon Landry. The foundation is collecting contributions to provide direct assistance and long-term recovery support for families affected by the flooding.

Ritter said the effort is an opportunity for Youngsville residents to return the support their community received during past disasters. "When Youngsville needed help, Louisiana answered the call," Ritter wrote. "Let's show the people of Avoyelles Parish the same compassion, generosity and support that was shown to us."

Residents can learn more about donating through the Love One Louisiana Foundation at loveone.la/avoyelles-parish-flood.