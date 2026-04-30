Youngsville man sent to prison for creating child sex abuse materials

A Youngsville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he admitted to creating child sex abuse material and distributing it.

Nicholas J. Miller, 45, will serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Miller pleaded guilty in January following an FBI investigation that began after agents learned he had distributed material to "another pedophile and former resident of Abbeville," Brad William Blanchard, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states. Blanchard and his girlfriend are serving federal sentences in that investigation. To read about that, click here.

The FBI's investigation confirmed that Miller had distributed the materials to Blanchard. When arrested, Miller allegedly admitted that he had created social media accounts and enticed minors to provide him with sexual abuse material that he had captured on hidden cameras, then distributed to Blanchard. The girls involved were between the ages of 11 and 16, court documents indicate.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.

The FBI investigated this case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon.